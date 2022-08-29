WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler names his favorite tag team partner

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler recently disclosed that R-Truth is his favorite tag team partner.

The Showoff has been a part of WWE since his television debut in 2005 as an enforcer of Chavo Guerrero. He then went on to become a part of The Spirit Squad faction. During his illustrious career with the promotion, Ziggler has won numerous titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship, the tag team titles, Intercontinental Title, alongside becoming a Triple Crown Champion.

Ziggler recently took to Twitter to do a Q&A session with fans. The former NXT Champion used the hashtag "AskTheHeel" to encourage fans to send their questions over.

One of the questions posed to The Showoff was who his favorite tag team partner has been in WWE. He replied by posting a GIF that it was, in fact, R-Truth.

Ziggler attached a GIF to his response, showing him and Truth dressed in a the former's attire from 2015, making their way to the ring. Their opponents for the match were The Miz and Damian Mizdow.

What was the reaction to Dolph Ziggler's tweet?

The WWE Universe also took to Twitter to respond to Dolph Ziggler's revelation.

One fan simply shared a GIF of gyrating in the ring during a match.

Another fan looked back fondly at the team of The Miz and Damian Mizdow. The duo were former tag team champions.

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh

But trust me nothing can beat Miz & Mizdow! @HEELZiggler Aha!But trust me nothing can beat Miz & Mizdow! @HEELZiggler Aha!But trust me nothing can beat Miz & Mizdow!

Another fan agreed, stating that his pairing with R-Truth was indeed the best.

Courtney_💙 @CourtneySawicki @HEELZiggler Yeesss best Tag team!! You And R-Truth!! 🏽 🏽 🏽 Yeesss best Tag team!! You And R-Truth!! @HEELZiggler 😂😂😂 Yeesss best Tag team!! You And R-Truth!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽

One fan came up with a potential name for the tag team.

Another fan had a different opinion, sharing a GIF of Ziggler during his RAW Tag Team Title run with Drew McIntyre.

One fan stated that the brief union was "great and fun."

Dolph Ziggler has recently become a force to be reckoned with on RAW. The Showoff laid out Finn Balor in a backstage segment last week on the red brand. He has also had run-ins with Mr. Money in the Bank Theory and has taken him out on a few occasions.

What did you make of Dolph Ziggler's pairing with R-Truth? You can share your thoughts in the comments section below.

