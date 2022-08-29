WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler wants to retire in the past

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was asked what age he plans to retire during a recent Twitter Q&A.

The Showoff has been showing off a much more aggressive side since WWE took a new creative direction. For the past two weeks, he has had backstage altercations with WWE Superstars like Theory and Finn Balor. Head-butting one and slapping the other in the face. On the most recent edition of RAW, he was taken down in the ring by Balor after Rhea Ripley got involved from the outside.

With Ziggler making so many headlines for his actions as of late, the former world champion picked the perfect time for a Twitter Q&A. With the hashtag ’AskTheHeel', Ziggler told his fans to fire away. One member of the WWE Universe asked him what age he planned to retire, to which Dolph replied 39. This would, however, be impossible given that Ziggler is currently 42 years old.

Check out his tweet below:

The Showoff would need to find a time machine to make his dream retirement a reality.

Dolph Ziggler was in Wales ahead of WWE Clash At The Castle

With WWE Clash At The Castle just a few days away, The Showoff came to its host city, Cardiff, Wales, to see the local culture.

Dolph Ziggler was first seen in a social media video enjoying a number of traditional Welsh foods. This included Cockles & Lavabread, meat, gravy and mushy peas, and Welsh Cakes. He was also seen in a video trying his hand at rugby, the national sport of Wales.

WWE @WWE Ziplining

Surfing

Rugby



Wales had it all for @visitwales ZipliningSurfingRugbyWales had it all for @HEELZiggler during his recent visit ahead of #WWECastle ✅ Ziplining ✅ Surfing ✅ Rugby Wales had it all for @HEELZiggler during his recent visit ahead of #WWECastle! @visitwales https://t.co/39kmeVcv3M

Dolph is not yet booked in a match for Clash At The Castle, but with just one more episode of RAW before the event, his involvement, if any, will soon be decided. Clash At The Castle will take place on Saturday, August 3rd.

When do you think Dolph Ziggler will retire from the ring? Will he be in action at Clash At The Castle? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Recommended Video: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil