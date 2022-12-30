WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre reacts to Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident

Drew McIntyre, an avid follower of Cricket, took to Twitter to send a message of support to Rishabh Pant. The cricketing fraternity has been rocked to its core as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter survived a major car accident during the early hours of Friday.

Rishabh Pant was traveling from Uttarakhand to Delhi when his Mercedes car smashed into a divider near Roorkee. Luckily for Pant, the 25-year-old escaped from the vehicle after breaking the windscreen. As seen in several videos and images circulating online, the car eventually caught fire and was left completely charred in the aftermath of the mishap.

A police statement revealed that Pant was alone at the time of the accident and might have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the horrific crash.

As noted in the BCCI's media statement, the popular cricket star sustained injuries to his knee, forehead, and legs, including abrasions on his back. Thankfully for his family and fans, Rishabh Pant is currently stable and is under constant medical attention.

Wishes and prayers poured in from all corners of the internet as Drew McIntyre also hoped for Pant's speedy well-being and speedy recovery. Here's what the former WWE Champion tweeted out:

"Horrible news to wake up to regarding Rishabh Pant. Hoping for a successful and quick recovery!" wrote the Scottish Warrior.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE Horrible news to wake up to regarding Rishabh Pant. Hoping for a successful and quick recovery! Horrible news to wake up to regarding Rishabh Pant. Hoping for a successful and quick recovery! https://t.co/yqEDBlOJZL

Drew McIntyre is presently out of action due to an injury

The SmackDown Superstar has not wrestled since a live event match on November 27th. Drew McIntyre reportedly suffered an injury following Survivor Series: WarGames and was initially expected to return in time for WWE's shows during Christmas week.

The 37-year-old star, however, was pulled from WWE's Holiday Tour and is still seemingly waiting for a medical clearance to wrestle. During a recent special appearance on RAW, McIntyre confirmed that he was still recovering from his injury but had big plans once he returned to the ring.

McIntyre was aware of Gunther's incredible rise in 2022 and was looking forward to challenging the Imperium leader for the Intercontinental Championship.

