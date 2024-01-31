WWE Superstar ends unfortunate streak after nearly 2 months

WWE Superstar Arianna Grace faced Fallon Henley during the latest episode of NXT. The former was successful in ending an unfortunate streak on the show.

Earlier in the show, Grace was spotted offering advice backstage to the newly signed Wren Sinclair. During this interaction, Fallon Henley emerged to confront Grace, leading to a back-and-forth exchange. As a result, an official announcement was made for a one-on-one match between Grace and Henley later that night.

Henley started the bout with a series of arm wringers before seamlessly transitioning into a kneeling armbar. Attempting a fireman's carry at one point, Henley faced resistance, and Grace countered with a mat slam, followed by a series of lariats. However, Henley regained control by landing a right hand on Grace.

At that moment, Jakara Jackson intervened, causing a distraction for the referee. Seizing the opportunity, Lash Legend delivered a powerful big boot to Henley. Grace quickly capitalized by going for the pin and secured the win.

This was Grace's first pinfall victory in over two months since her match against Karmen Petrovic in November last year. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward.

