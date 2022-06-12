WWE Superstar explains why he changed his finishing move

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is one of several exciting performers on the promotion's current roster. Long considered to be a high-performing athlete, he's become a fan favorite for a large portion of the audience.

In a recent Twitter interaction with a member of the WWE Universe, the high flyer was asked about his original finishing maneuver, the 054. It was his original signature move, which is essentially a reverse 450 splash.

When asked why he changed up the way that he 'went home' to end the bout, Ali said it was mostly a safety issue.

Ali requested his release from WWE back in January

At the time, he wasn't appearing on television and had been part of a couple of unsuccessful angles. Though it was no real fault of his own, his career was stuck in neutral and it appeared that it was going to stay that way.

At the time, he expressed his desire to leave the professional wrestling industry to pursue other projects outside of the ring. And although he didn't publicly bash the promotion, his frustration was fairly obvious to the fan base.

Since his return to RAW in April, he's been feuding with the United States Champion Theory. The latter has been receiving assistance in this feud from his newfound friend, The Miz.

So far, the youngster has gotten the better of the 36-year-old veteran. Theory successfully defended his title against the challenger at Hell in a Cell, in Ali's hometown of Chicago. It was a match that many observers thought Ali would win.

Ali originally signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. In his six years with the promotion, he has never held a championship on either the main roster or during his time in NXT.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far