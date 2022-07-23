WWE Superstar explains what he would rather do than work a program with Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn claimed that he'd work a certain style of matches rather than carry himself into a program with either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

For months, Zayn has been working alongside The Bloodline and is regarded as an honorary Uce by the faction.

On Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast, Zayn spoke about his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. Zayn claimed that he'd rather be remembered for a match like his 'Mania 38 bout:

"With this thing of like carrying myself and carrying yourself in a certain way to be taken seriously or to get respect, and I know this might not be the way to do it if I wanted to be on top and I want to work a program with Roman or I want a program with Brock. Well, they might go, 'Look what you're doing.' But I rather do that and do it well and have it be something that is going to be remembered probably for the next ten years, right? Because there's not really a match like this."

Sami Zayn recently backed Roman Reigns to beat Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022 against his arch-rival Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former Intercontinental Champion maintained his loyalty to The Bloodline, claiming Reigns will again get past Lesnar:

"I am a man of integrity. That's followed me my entire career. I'm rooting for Roman Reigns because Roman Reigns and the Bloodline have embraced me, accepted me and I appreciate that and I'm not about to double-cross anybody. Let's put that behind us. I don't even want to put this into the Universe and say if Brock Lesnar won or somebody else won. I don't think that far ahead. Right now, it's just about taking care of business."

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will square off in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022.

