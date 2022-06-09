"He seemed like a good target" - WWE Superstar explains why he attacked Riddle

Ciampa recently attacked fellow WWE Superstar Riddle during an episode of Miz TV on WWE RAW. Now, the former NXT Champion shared his explanation as to why he targeted The Original Bro.

On this week's episode of RAW, Riddle crashed Miz TV and got into a heated exchange with The A-Lister. At the end of the segment, Ciampa attacked Riddle from behind, and his motive was unclear.

The former NXT Champion appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump and sat down with hosts Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp to discuss what happened.

"He should be expecting it, right?" Ciampa explained. "I mean, 'you gotta have eyes in the back of your head', isn't that the thing? He should have eyes in the back of his head."

Braxton then pressed him further, and The Blackheart was quick with his response

"You know, I've been doing the RAW thing for a bit, and it's sort of one of those things where you kind of HAVE to make a name for yourself," Ciampa You can't just wait for opportunities. Riddle is on fire right now. So he seemed like a good target." [34:30 - 35:05]

Meanwhile, Riddle has vowed to take down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline due to him blaming them for Randy Orton's recent injury. Now, it appears he's got another target on his back in the form of Ciampa.

Ciampa signed with WWE in 2016, but only moved up to the main roster recently

Known for years as one of the faces of NXT, he dedicated himself to the black and gold brand for the majority of his time with the company. However, with the re-boot to NXT 2.0, Ciampa eventually made his way to the RAW lineup.

Since his arrival, he has not only attacked Riddle and Mustafa Ali, but he's also been rumored to be an eventual member of The Judgment Day. Considering the recent shake-up of the faction, that door seems to be closed, at least for the immediate future.

As of now, there's no match scheduled for Ciampa vs. Riddle on the upcoming episode of RAW. Sportskeeda will have more on this story as it develops.

