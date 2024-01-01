WWE Superstar GUNTHER's wife sends message just days after giving birth

The wife of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is celebrating her husband and New Year's Eve with a new social media post.

GUNTHER and Jinny met on the indy scene and began dating while both were working in WWE's NXT brand. They went public with their relationship in November 2021 and then got married this past spring amid The Ring General's historic reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Jinny and GUNTHER welcomed their first child, a son, on Wednesday, December 27th, as announced by the leader of Imperium. Jinny made her first post-baby comments on Instagram Stories today by re-posting GUNTHER's WrestleMania 39 highlight video.

GUNTHER posted the video to ask who had a better 2023 than him, while his wife captioned it with fire emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Post from Jinny's Instagram Story

GUNTHER last retained his title over The Miz on the December 18 RAW. This was a rematch from Survivor Series, where the champion also retained. It remains to be seen who will challenge The Ring General next.

What happened with Jinny's WWE career?

Jinny began training for pro wrestling in 2014 and was the first female graduate of PROGRESS Wrestling's Dojo wrestling school. She won her in-ring debut over Pollyanna at ENDVR:8 in January 2015.

Jinny went on to become a two-time PROGRESS Women's Champion and a one-time RevPro British Women's Champion. WWE signed her in June 2018 and after working the Mae Young Classic, she settled on the NXT UK brand.

The 36-year-old has not wrestled since defeating Amale at the NXT UK TV tapings on November 18, 2021. The absence led to speculation on her status, which she cleared up this past March when she revealed that a concussion led to an early retirement.

"I had to be smart, I had to think about [the] long term. Unfortunately, in the last match I took several big blows to the head. It was by far the worst concussion I had ever been through. I was like, having to think about the long term – healing, looking after your health. I was like, 'I’ve got to make the right decision.' It wasn’t easy. I loved wrestling so much, I’d watched it for years and I always wanted to be part of WWE. And although I wasn’t able to make it to my final destination, I still got to achieve a lot," she said.

The Fashionista actually wrestled a WWE match more than one year before being signed to a contract. The company held several matches during WrestleMania 33 Axxess in March 2017, and she was defeated by Toni Storm on Day 2 and Day 3.

What are your memories of Jinny in NXT? Do you have a bold prediction for GUNTHER in 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

