"It's bulls**t" - WWE Superstar absent for 42 days takes shot at Pat McAfee

SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee may not be a part of WWE at the moment, but a superstar is still not over his SummerSlam loss to the former NFL star. Happy Corbin, who has been absent from WWE TV for some time now, took a shot at McAfee in a recent interview appearance.

Pat McAfee defeated Happy Corbin in a match at WWE SummerSlam this year. When the referee was occupied, McAfee hit Corbin with a low blow, making it easy for him to defeat the star. Since then, Corbin has lost all the matches he was a part of.

His final appearance was on the September 2 episode of SmackDown, where a mysterious person, who sounded precisely like JBL, offered him a ride in a limousine. Corbin has not appeared on WWE TV since, with fans speculating that when he does return, it will be with JBL in tow as a manager.

Appearing on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, Corbin was clearly not over his loss to McAfee. He called the commentator out and said he got "lucky" before giving an excuse about how he was distracted by an American football team sitting in the front row.

"It's bulls**t. That little scrawny runt got lucky. I got distracted telling the Tennessee Titans that were all in the front row that they were terrible and would never win a Super Bowl and the Chiefs are the best ever," said Corbin. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Happy Corbin might have to wait to get his hands on Pat McAfee for some time even after his return to WWE programming

Even if Happy Corbin were to return to WWE SmackDown soon, he won't be able to get his hands on the commentator for a while.

Pat McAfee signed a deal with ESPN as their analyst for College GameDay. In his absence, the commentary team has been switched up, and Wade Barrett is filling in for him. According to Dave Meltzer, McAfee will reportedly return to his post in January.

Whenever he returns, fans will have to wait and see if his feud with Corbin is restarted or not. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen when the former Money in the Bank winner will return to the company and whether he will be accompanied by JBL.

