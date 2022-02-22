"I feel sorry for your children" - WWE Superstar Happy Corbin fires back at 'fan' for highly insensitive tweet 

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin recently hit back at a fan's tweet demanding the former Money in the Bank winner's release from the company.

WWE has released several superstars, including former world champions, over the last couple of years. The decision has fetched a lot of negative reactions online, and with time, many converted it into a running joke.

However, Twitter user @AaronVersch grossly overstepped the line when he openly demanded Vince McMahon fire Corbin from WWE. He insulted Corbin's Gimmick as well as that of Riddle and Madcap Moss in his post, writing:

"Can Vince McMahon finally release Baron Corbin for yet another failed gimmick? Yes, Riddle is the by far worse current Gimmick, but Happy & equally annoying Madcap Moss will certainly not be missed as roadkill on the Road to Wrestlemania."

Happy Corbin called out the tweet, suggesting the 'fan' is setting the wrong example for his children by openly asking for someone to lose their job. He also posted a screenshot capturing the Twitter user's description himself as 'father to the world's most awesome boys', amongst other things. Corbin's post read:

"You are setting a great example for your kids asking for people to be fired from their job that provides for their family. I feel sorry for your children. Do better!"

Corbin's tweet was met with positive reactions from WWE fans who shared his sentiments regarding the insensitive wish to see someone lose their job.

Happy Corbin set for a huge match at WWE WrestleMania 38

Happy Corbin has found success in his alliance with Madcap Moss on SmackDown. The duo have spent the last couple of months feuding with Drew McIntyre, whom they injured during a backstage segment at Day 1. The Scottish Warrior fought against all odds to get back in the ring at Royal Rumble.

This past week, McIntyre faced Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Aywhere match at Elimination Chamber. Both superstars engaged in a highly impressive bout that saw Moss continue the fight despite landing awkwardly after an inverted Alabama Slam.

Drew McIntyre even acknowledged his opponent's resilience following their match and insisted that he should break off his alliance with Corbin.

McIntrye declared that his next target is Happy Corbin. Backstage reports have suggested the two SmackDown Superstars will lock horns at WrestleMania 38 before the Scottish Warrior eventually enters the Universal Championship picture.

It is worth noting that when Moss landed on his head at Elimination Chamber, Happy Corbin cleverly pulled him outside the ring. Corbin then started brawling with McIntyre at ringside to give Moss enough time to recover before the match continued any further.

