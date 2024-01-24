WWE Superstar who hasn’t wrestled in almost a year reacts to major announcement

A WWE Superstar who has not taken part in any in-ring action in nearly a year reacted to a major recent announcement. The name in question is B-Fab.

WWE announced a historic new deal with Netflix earlier today that will see RAW move from USA Network to Netflix in 2025. The 10-year streaming deal for WWE RAW is reportedly worth more than 5 billion dollars.

Female superstar B-Fab, who has not featured in a televised match since Royal Rumble 2023, took to Twitter to share her reaction to the announcement. The 33-year-old reshared the Stamford-based company's announcement tweet and added her comments to it.

"Let’s Goooo!!!🅱️💅," she wrote.

Despite having not wrestled a match, B-Fab has had multiple appearances in backstage segments, including her conversations with Bobby Lashley. With The Pride getting targeted by The Final Testament of late, the former Hit Row member might find her place in The All Mighty's faction as a match against Scarlett Bordeaux.

Former WWE Superstar praises B-Fab

B-Fab made her first appearance in WWE in December 2019 under the ring name Briana Brandy. She became a part of Hit Row in 2021, alongside Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and Isiah Scott.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta following his release, Dolla (aka AJ Francis) was asked about B-Fab's current status. The 33-year-old praised his former stablemate. Francis believed that B-Fab had the potential to be a top star, but she hasn't been given enough opportunity to showcase her talent.

"B-Fab can do anything if they put her on TV. She can wrestle. She can talk. She can be a manager. She can be in a tag team. She can be a solo wrestler. She can do anything. She is one of the most talented people on this earth. She just has to be given a chance. Like, she has to be given a chance. That's all! They haven't even given her a chance," said the former WWE star.

Francis further stated that although he respected Maxxine Dupri, he believed the creative team should provide B-Fab with similar opportunities to The Alpha Academy member.

"The roster is not bloated; they just use the same people over and over again. Don't you think they could have found a way to get B-Fab a five-minute match one time in the last two years on SmackDown? Come on, man! I have all the respect in the world for Maxxine, you know what I'm saying. They have no problem finding an opportunity for Maxxine."

With Royal Rumble 2024 on the horizon, B-Fab would surely get an opportunity to perform in front of the WWE Universe and wow them again. Only time can tell if she manages to impress everyone and start appearing more regularly on the main roster soon.

