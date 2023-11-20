WWE Superstar has hilarious "Mean Girls" response for her critics

WWE Superstar Nia Jax continues to taunt her critics. Her latest response used a scene from the "Mean Girls" movie that came out in 2004.

Jax is no rookie when it comes to going at it with trolls and critics on social media. After a two year hiatus, Jax returned to WWE in September, and despite being away, the majority of fans seemingly had a negative reaction to the news of her return.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram Reels this weekend, and borrowed a scene from the popular "Mean Girls" teen comedy movie from 2004. In the video below, Jax assumes the role of Rachel McAdams' "Regina George" character, who was the main antagonist in the film. The other voice in this scene is Lindsay Lohan, who portrayed "Cady Heron," the main protagonist character.

Cady: (following Regina after humiliating her) Regina, wait! I didn't mean for that to happen!

Regina: (while walking away) To find out that everyone hates me? I don't care!

Cady: Regina, please! Regina, stop!

Regina: (after turning and walking to Cady) No! Do you know what everyone says about you? They say that you're a home-schooled jungle freak, who's a less hot version of me! Yeah! So don't try to act so innocent! You can take that fake apology and shove it right up your hairy... (Regina gets hit by a bus).

Jax has not wrestled on TV since the RAW Battle Royal on November 18th. She is set to compete on the upcoming Monday's RAW against Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE legend makes case for significant Nia Jax change

Booker T has been a vocal supporter of Nia Jax for a few years now. The WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about how he thinks Jax should undergo a character change.

The 58-year-old wrestling legend recently discussed Jax on his Hall of Fame podcast, where he said she should drop the "beautiful monster" gimmick.

"I do want to see Nia Jax, you know, in that monster role. But, you know, it's kinda hard when I watch that because, you know, she's a beautiful girl and she plays the beautiful girl role, the beautiful monster. I wanna see Nia Jax take the gloves off, take the make up off, and just come out there and just beat the hell out of somebody. And let me tell you, that Nia Jax right there is the Nia Jax that will sell some tickets," he said. [01:06:18 t0 01:06:51]

