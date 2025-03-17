WWE Superstar hints at joining Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice

Things are looking good for Chelsea Green in WWE. She is riding high as the Women's United States Champion, recently bolstering her "Secret Hervice." However, another star has expressed interest, so she could be preparing to add to her entourage.

The WWE Superstar in question is Wendy Choo, who currently performs in NXT but may make the jump to the main roster, especially if it’s to serve in The Secret Hervice. She hinted at the possibility of joining the duo of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre on X.

Recently, Piper Niven took to social media to share her and Alba Fyre's mission statement. She referred to them collectively as The Secret Hervice, potentially confirming their tag team name, and shared a mission statement that sounded quite familiar.

The statement clearly drew inspiration from the iconic villainous group in the Pokémon animated series Team Rocket. Wendy Choo responded in kind by quoting one of the fictional group's iconic characters, Meowth. This could be seen as a hint, suggesting her interest in joining Chelsea Green and Co.

It would be interesting to see the eerie Wendy Choo join Chelsea Green's ranks. A group consisting of her, Green, Niven, and Fyre would make for a formidable faction.

Chelsea Green wants to have a Hair vs. Hair match at WrestleMania 41

Whether or not Wendy Choo joins Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice remains to be seen. However, going forward, both Green and her bodyguards will need to prepare. After all, WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and The Hot Mess will be looking to make an impact.

Recently, at the NASCAR Pennzoil Race press conference, Green expressed her desire to face a WWE legend at The Show of Shows. She once again mentioned Nikki Bella as her dream opponent, having wanted to face her ever since The Fearless One returned at Royal Rumble 2025.

Green also proposed an interesting stipulation if she gets her wish for a match at WrestleMania. She suggested the idea of a Hair vs. Hair match.

It would certainly be an exciting match to witness at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and WWE Creative pull the trigger on this one.

