"New baddest woman on the planet" – WWE Superstar hits back at Ronda Rousey after her controversial SummerSlam loss

Liv Morgan was victorious over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022 as she retained the SmackDown Women's Championship. Following SummerSlam, Morgan took to Twitter to reflect on her win.

The SmackDown Women's Champion dubbed herself the "new baddest woman on the planet."

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



But new baddest woman on the planet



… because I love this more. AND STILL SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONBut new baddest woman on the planet… because I love this more. AND STILL SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION 💙👅But new baddest woman on the planet 😜… because I love this more. https://t.co/Y8PyZ00Gog

Morgan vs. Rousey at SummerSlam ended on a controversial note after the champion tapped out to the latter's armbar. But at the same time, Rousey's shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three.

SummerSlam 2022 marked Morgan's first successful title defense since winning the championship at Money in the Bank in July 2022 by cashing in her newly won MITB contract on Rousey and pinning her for the victory.

WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's tweet about Ronda Rousey

In reaction to Liv Morgan's tweet, the WWE Universe responded with clips of the SmackDown Women's Champion from the SummerSlam event. Many fans congratulated Morgan for pinning Ronda Rousey twice.

Check out some of the reactions below:

LivinAllMighty @LivMorgan_FP @YaOnlyLivvOnce And the only woman to pin Ronda twice 🤷‍♂️ @YaOnlyLivvOnce And the only woman to pin Ronda twice 🤷‍♂️

Some fans pointed out how Morgan tapped out to Rousey:

HELLRAISER32976 @dannyg494 @LivMorgan_FP @YaOnlyLivvOnce Umm..wrong.. Ronda Rousey's shoulders was only down 2 seconds. Liv had tapped out BEFORE the 3 count.. watch the replay @LivMorgan_FP @YaOnlyLivvOnce Umm..wrong.. Ronda Rousey's shoulders was only down 2 seconds. Liv had tapped out BEFORE the 3 count.. watch the replay

Since capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship, Liv Morgan has mostly faced Natalya and Ronda Rousey. Now that she has beaten Rousey at SummerSlam, WWE could move on towards a fresh feud for the 28-year-old.

Morgan and Rousey could also cross paths in a trilogy bout, settling their differences for good.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far