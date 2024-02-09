WWE Superstar Jade Cargill will have a prominent role in an upcoming Superbowl ad for Mountain Dew alongside Hollywood star Aubrey Plaza.

This Sunday, one of the biggest sporting events of the year will take place in The United States, with the NFL presenting Super Bowl LVIII. While fans of the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be fixated on the game itself, many viewers of the yearly spectacle enjoy watching the commercials.

Expand Tweet

With the increased viewership, companies and brands take the opportunity to produce memorable and high-quality advertisements. These ads are often costly, so to be featured in one is a high honor.

Mountain Dew recently released its 2024 Super Bowl ad featuring former TBS Champion Jade Cargill. In the ad, Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza advertising the release of the company's 'Baja Blast' soda flavor.

In the ad, Aubrey says she can "have a blast" anywhere, including inside a wrestling ring. The clip shows her lying in a ring, with Cargill about to deliver a devastating splash from the top rope.

"Yup, having a blast. Bring it Jade!" said Aubrey Plaza. [00:19 - 00:23]

Jade Cargill isn't the only superstar to be featured in a Super Bowl ad in recent memory. Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the star of Kawasaki's ad.

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble

Cargill made her highly anticipated in-ring debut, entering the Royal Rumble at #28 and eliminating three superstars.

Despite being a powerful force and lasting over 11 minutes in the bout, Cargill was not the last woman standing. She got eliminated by a returning Liv Morgan, who entered the match at #30.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Jade Cargill and her husband Brandon Phillips spoke about the significance of the representation of fellow WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new Hulu show.

Cargill spoke about the challenges of a career in professional wrestling, especially when one has a family.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career."

It remains to be seen when Cargill will become a regular on WWE TV.

Are you excited for the Super Bowl 58? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE