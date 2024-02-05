Listing every 2024 Super Bowl commercial released so far feat. Coors Light, Lionel Messi and more

The 2024 Super Bowl is upon us and Lionel Messi is getting in on the action. While the star soccer player is unlikely to kick a football anytime soon, he will be seen on our screens during Super Bowl commercials.

He is not the only one, as organizations across the board look to get a share of the biggest event of them all. Here is a look at all the 2024 Super Bowl commercials released so far.

#1 - Lionel Messi for Michelob

Lionel Messi might be the current hearthrob in Miami but he joins Dan Marino in this 2024 Super Bowl commerical for Michelob. Doing what he does best, this is a crisp and fresh ad.

#2 - Victoria and David Beckham for Uber Eats

Lionel Messi is not the only soccer star in town as his Inter Miami owner, David Beckham, makes an appearance with his wife promoting Uber Eats. Feigning ignorance about the Super Bowl, they make for a hilarious duo.

#3 - Kate McKinnon for Hellman's

Kate McKinnon represents the world of entertainment and goes toe to toe with sports luminaries like Lionel Messi and David Beckham when it comes to Super Bowl ads. But it's her cat which is the star of the show in this Hellman's ad, despite an appearance by Pete Davidson as well.

#4 - Pete Davidson for Totino's Pizza

Pete Davidson is not content being second fiddle in Kate McKinnon's big apperance and gets his own 2024 Super Bowl commercial for Totino's Pizza. Perhaps the only surprise was that they did not lean into any of his myriad romances as an angle for the commercial.

#5 - Paramount+ looks to shine among 2024 Super Bowl commercials

Paramount+ brings the star power with Tua Tagovailoa joining all the main stars from the platform, ranging from Drew Barrymore to Sir Patrick Stewart. Even animated characters are part of the mix, pivotally so.

#6 - Rob Riggle for Miller Lite

Lionel Messi might prefer a certain beer but Rob Riggle wants you to go with Miller Lite. While his athleticism might not compare to the World Cup champion, we cannot look away.

#7 - Kawasaki goes macho with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Kawasaki decided to go with mullets for the 2024 Super Bowl commercial. So much so that wrestling sensation 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin also grew one.

#8 - Oreo provides a twist, Kris Jenner joins the party

Oreo is going double the trouble with a couple of ads for Super Bowl 2024. You have Kris Jenner making a brief appearance in one, while the other features just her.

#9 - Budweiser runs with the horses

Budweiser had been beaten by Michelob to Lionel Messi's signing, so they went to something even faster. Clydesdale horses are the stars of the show in this Super Bowl 2024 commercial as it harks back to the past.

#10 - Jenna Ortega for Doritos

Jenna Ortega stars for a Doritos Dinamita ad that shows a scary scene when the advertized product has run dry on the shelves.

#11 - Reese's keeps us in suspense

Reese's has kept us happy with a simple recipe of chocolate and peanut butter over the years. However, they are promising something new in their Super Bowl 2024 commercial. No flashy stars, just suspense!

#12 - Chris Pratt for Pringles

Chris Pratt dons the Pringles' signature mustache in the teaser for its 2024 Super Bowl commercial.

#13 - Addison Rae for Nerds

Addison Rae stars for the Nerds by coaching a mystery star on dance moves. We have to wait until the big game to find out who is following her moves.

#14 - Popeye's lets the chickens quack

Popeye's knows people like chicken. So, it keeps it simple and just shows some delicious chicken and asks us to wait for the big reveal during the 2024 Super Bowl.

#15 - Coors Light stars for itself

Coors Light had not got Lionel Messi to star for them, so they went with their beer can as their mascot. Time will tell if that works out.

#16 - Volkswagen evokes nostalgia

Volkswagen does not appeal to you, it appeals to your dad and grandad with a healthy dose of its history in America.

Lionel Messi and everyone else looks set for the 2024 Super Bowl. Now, it is up to the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs to deliver a worthy finale on the field.