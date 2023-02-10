WWE Superstar John Cena makes major Hollywood announcement regarding role in popular movie franchise

WWE legend John Cena has been part of some of the most commercially successful Hollywood flicks over the years. Perhaps one of the biggest successes of his filmography is the Fast series.

Cena joined the franchise in the ninth edition alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Cardi B, among other prominent actors.

Earlier today, John announced that the tenth edition's trailer launch is set to take place tomorrow, which is on February 10th. The sequel will be out on May 19, 2023, by Universal Pictures. He penned a caption on the post that read:

"Getting to enter a franchise and the Toretto family was an incredible honor. #Fast9 allowed us fans to reconnect with characters we've missed and go on the adventure that ONLY @TheFastSaga can deliver. Excited for the #Fast10 trailer launch tomorrow!!!"

John Cena is slated to have a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 against 25-year-old star

The Franchise Player was last seen on WWE TV on the December 30, 2022 edition of SmackDown, where both Kevin Owens and the former defeated Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in tag team action. With that appearance, Cena kept his streak of wrestling at least one match a year for the last 20 years intact.

The most noteworthy update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 39 came a few days back with the 16-time World Champion reportedly locked-in to face Austin Theory on The Grandest Stage.

This will be John's first Mania bout since 2020, where he lost a Firefly Fun House match to Bray Wyatt. As for Theory, this is debatably his biggest challenge to date. Whether it will be for the United States Championship or not remains to be seen.

As of now, all we know is that Austin Theory is scheduled to defend his title against the likes of Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest in an Elimination Chamber match at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

