"This is a new beginning" - WWE Superstar reveals how Triple H convinced him to join the SmackDown roster

Triple H struck a deal with Rey Mysterio tonight on WWE SmackDown to make him a part of the Blue brand moving forward.

Rey approached The Game backstage during tonight's show and said that he could not fight his son, Dominik Mysterio, anymore. He wanted to quit, but Triple H talked him out of it.

Later on SmackDown, Rey entered the Fatal Four-Way match to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He was revealed as Karrion Kross' replacement, who was attacked by Drew McIntyre at the beginning of the show.

Mysterio defeated Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa in the match to earn a future title match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, the 47-year-old was interviewed in a Digital Exclusive. Kayla Braxton asked Rey if his conversation with Triple H had anything to do with his success tonight and Mysterio claimed that it did.

"That had a lot to do with it," said Mysterio. "I'll tell you what, I came here with my mind set on literally just stepping away from the game. It hurts me to see my son go through what he is going through right now and I just will never fight him. But this opened up my eyes in a different way. This is a new beginning for Rey Mysterio." [00:20 - 00:42]

WWE @WWE @reymysterio was ready to quit the WWE but a conversion with @TripleH turned his night around and The Master of the 619 could not be more grateful. #SmackDown .@reymysterio was ready to quit the WWE but a conversion with @TripleH turned his night around and The Master of the 619 could not be more grateful. #SmackDown https://t.co/LKGfkVboGL

Rey Mysterio on not having to worry about The Judgment Day anymore in WWE

During the interview, Kayla Braxton noted that Rey is kind of synonymous with SmackDown. The former WWE Champion agreed and added that it feels good not to have to look over his shoulder for The Judgment Day anymore.

"There is a lot of history with Rey Mysterio and SmackDown. From day one in 2002 when I kicked off my career in WWE. But to be back now, to be back alone, and to not feel haunted, to not feel like there is a shadow pushing me and wanting to fight me constantly, that feels good. You don't know the amount of weight I just took off of my back." [01:03 - 01:22]

Rhea Ripley has already mocked Rey after news of his exit from the RAW roster. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio crosses paths with The Judgment Day once again some time down the line.

Do you think Rey Mysterio has a shot against Gunther? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes