WWE Superstar jokes he made a big sacrifice before match with Roman Reigns

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn jokingly tweeted that he sacrificed 22 years of privacy ahead of his match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Zayn met Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match at Elimination Chamber 2023. Despite giving his best, the former Honorary Uce failed to put down The Tribal Chief that night.

WWE made a full-fledged vlog focusing on Sami Zayn during Elimination Chamber. The vlog features candid interviews with Zayn's family and friends. Zayn shared a link to the vlog on his Twitter handle and joked that he sacrificed his privacy because he thought he would beat Roman Reigns.

For those unaware, Sami Zayn has been an incredibly private person over the years, and very little was known about his family before the Premium Live Event.

Check out his tweet below:

"I spent 22 years staying as private as possible & in one weekend threw it all away because I thought I’d win the Championship. What a rib! All kidding aside, this is a very special time in my life & I wanted to commemorate it. All of it. So here it is."

Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn once again ahead of WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn is scheduled to team up with Kevin Owens in a WWE house show in Toronto on March 4, 2023. The duo will battle Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a huge tag team match. Zayn would love to get back into the main event mix by pinning Reigns.

As for The Tribal Chief, he now has his focus on Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare made his big return from injury at Royal Rumble 2023 and ended up winning the annual free-for-all.

Rhodes is determined to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and win the Undisputed WWE Universal title in the process.

