WWE Superstar Kiana James shares backstage photo with CM Punk 

WWE NXT star Kiana James recently took to Instagram to share a picture with CM Punk following the latter's surprise appearance at NXT Deadline 2023.

James featured in a marquee contest at Deadline, facing and defeating Roxanne Perez inside a steel cage. The bout's closing moments saw Izzi Dame assist the 26-year-old in securing the victory.

Taking to Instagram, James shared backstage photos from Deadline, including an image of herself with The Best in the World.

At Deadline, Punk made a surprise appearance, joining Shawn Michaels in the ring. The former WWE Champion addressed the NXT Universe and teased joining the brand.

Vince Russo discussed CM Punk's booking following his return to WWE

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's WWE booking after he returned to the Stamford-based company at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Russo criticized Punk's booking. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former head writer said:

"I'm gonna use the term again, bro. Right now, from what I've seen on [sic] Punk, and I've seen him three times now, they've got him in a namby-pamby role. He really is coming across as a guy walking on eggshells, afraid to say the wrong thing or do the wrong thing. There's no edge yet, I'm sure there will be. They're bringing him back way too lame."

On this week's RAW, Punk officially signed with the red brand before being confronted by Seth Rollins. Things got quite intense between the two as The Second City Saint officially announced his entry into next year's men's Royal Rumble match. A title bout between them could be in the cards for 2024.

It remains to be seen who Punk's first singles match will be against following his WWE comeback.

