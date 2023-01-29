WWE Superstar on Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's performance in the Women's Rumble

Triple H and his creative team redeemed the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last night after a lackluster show the previous year. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley emerged victorious in the Men's and Women's Rumble matches respectively. However, one simply can't rule out the star-making performances of the runner-up in the titular bouts: Gunther and Liv Morgan.

Taking to Twitter to voice her opinion, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville subtly singled out both Morgan and Ripley's efforts. Liv even drew #2 but lasted till the end and was only narrowly defeated.

After returning star Asuka spat mist on Liv Morgan, Ripley took advantage of the situation and eliminated both superstars, winning the match and punching her ticket to WrestleMania 39. Sonya tweeted:

"Rhea and Liv 🧨💣🔥 #RoyalRumble."

The SmackDown star also competed in the Rumble match, lasting for 10 minutes before being eliminated by Asuka.

Sonya Deville will face Charlotte Flair in a title bout on WWE SmackDown next week

Since The Queen dethroned Ronda Rousey on the December 30, 2022, episode of the blue brand, the latter has vanished from television. This has largely benefitted Sonya Deville, who is yet to win a title in WWE.

Whilst she has faced the 14-time world champion already and lost to her several times in the past, Deville's recent actions have enraged Charlotte. This includes attacking The Queen backstage and interrupting her on a podcast. Flair has demanded a match against her adversary.

HeelToTheFace @HeelToTheFace The Smackdown Women's belt on the line. Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville. #WWEBinghamton The Smackdown Women's belt on the line. Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville. #WWEBinghamton https://t.co/uyv041m1EL

Who will walk away with a victory on the February 3, 2023, episode of SmackDown between Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair for the blue brand's top prize? Will Deville get the better of an angry Queen? We're just going to tune in on Friday night and find out.

