WWE Superstar makes bold claim following massive win on SmackDown, says he will be champion

A WWE Superstar recently made a bold claim on social media after a massive win on the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Following the win, the superstar became the number one contender for a major championship title.

The man in question is Montez Ford. During the recent edition of WWE's blue brand, the member of Street Profits teamed up with Angelo Dawkins to take on The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly in a triple-threat tag team match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Profits hit Ridge Holland with the Revelation to secure the win. They will now face The Judgment Day on SmackDown next week.

Following the win, Montez Ford took to his Instagram to make a bold claim and sent a warning message to the champions. The former WWE Tag Team Champion posted multiple pictures, including the championship match graphics and images from the triple-threat encounter. He claimed that The Profits would win the championship titles next week in his hometown, Chicago. Ford also took shots at the champions by referring to themselves as The Reapers:

"PSA: THE STREET PROFITS ARE THE NUMBER ONE CONTENDERS FOR THE UNDISPUTED TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS. AND WE GON WIN THEM TITLES IN MY HOMETOWN, THE CHI. I MEAN…WHAT’S A “JUDGEMENT DAY” WHEN WE THE REAPERS? RUNTELDAT," Montez Ford wrote.

Only time will tell whether Montez Ford will be able to back his words or not. But considering the talents involved, the match next week promises to be highly entertaining. It will be interesting to witness a championship match at the go-home show for the Survivor Series.

Dutch Mantell gives his opinion on Street Profits becoming the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Legendary manager and booker Dutch Mantell believes that The Profits getting a title opportunity is the correct thing. He believes that the team needed a push.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell gave his opinions on the match and the winners of the bout. According to him, it was a standard WWE match. The result was predictable, but the right team won.

"The match was regular WWE style. It was good. The right team went over because they needed to get the Street Profits moving... I don't think it hurt anybody. I don't think it hurt the Brawling Brutes anyway. I think the people kinda knew the finish going in, what's gonna happen. But nothing like explosive happened in it, and it ended up the way I thought it would," Mantell said.

