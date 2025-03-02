WWE Superstar makes a major accusation after John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena shockingly sold his soul to The Rock and turned heel at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. Karrion Kross has now taken to social media to share an interesting message.

The Cenation Leader won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match by making CM Punk pass out with an STF. However, it is what he did next that will be talked about for years to come.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes refused The Rock's offer in Toronto, but in a massive twist, Cena unleashed his darker persona and laid down a vicious beatdown on The American Nightmare. He, along with The Final Boss and famous rapper Travis Scott, brutally assaulted Rhodes to end the premium live event.

Karrion Kross isn't too surprised by The Cenation Leader's actions at Elimination Chamber. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 39-year-old star claimed that legends, such as The Rock and John Cena, are "liars."

"Is this making more sense yet? They’re all liars. Can you see the vision now after you just watched that? Different devils. Different levels. ⏳," tweeted Karrion Kross.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes fights back against the evil alliance of The Rock and John Cena on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Could he get some help from other WWE Superstars? Only time will tell.

