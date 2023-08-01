WWE Superstar mocks Jey Uso ahead of his huge title match at SummerSlam

Jey Uso was mocked on social media ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam.

Taking to Instagram, Grayson Waller put Jey on notice following their singles match on the latest edition of SmackDown. Despite suffering a loss to the former tag team champion, Waller didn't hold himself back from taking a dig at Uso.

The 33-year-old posted a photo from his match against Uso and used the 'Pointing Index Emoji' to mock the latter.

Check out Grayson Waller's Instagram post:

Despite not being able to secure the big wins, Waller is riding high on momentum on the main roster.

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, he came face-to-face with John Cena before facing Edge in a singles match on SmackDown. The Australian sensation also caught the attention of The Rock on social media and has been taking digs at The Great One ever since.

Cody Rhodes spoke about Jey Uso possibly dethroning Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes was unsuccessful in dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, he wouldn't be jealous if Jey Uso ended up being the one to take the title away from The Tribal Chief.

Speaking in a recent interview with Raj Prashad of Uproxx, Rhodes discussed Jey's upcoming title match against Reigns. He said:

"I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be. If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find."

He added:

"If it ended up in a situation where I was able to get back and it was me, I wouldn’t be prepared for that onslaught of feeling. Because fans, we feel. I’m a fan as well, so when I’m watching him and this unbelievable reign that he’s put down, it’s like this conqueror of old. It’s now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he’s held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books."

Jey is a former multi-time tag team champion but is yet to win a world championship in WWE.

