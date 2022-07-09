WWE Superstar mocks Pat McAfee in message after joining SmackDown commentary table

Current color commentator Pat McAfee was absent from tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown due to playing in a celebrity golf event.

He recently inked a new multi-year deal to remain with the promotion and will be battling Happy Corbin on July 30 at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville. During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin joined commentary for a segment and poked fun at the former NFL star for not being there.

While on commentary, the 37-year-old joked that McAfee is currently ranked 65th in the tournament.

Corbin and Corey Graves also hopped on the commentary table and mocked Pat McAfee's dance moves during Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance ahead of his match against Ludwig Kaiser.

Happy Corbin continued to mock the SmackDown commentator on social media tonight. The former United States Champion doesn't seem to be all that worried about McAfee ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam.

Corbin said that SummerSlam will be a walk in the park if the SmackDown commentator can't even handle a golf course.

"If you're getting beat up by a golf course, just imagine what I will do to you. This why fans don't belong in the ring! SummerSlam will be a walk in the park!" Corbin wrote.

mayor of jackpot city @BaronCorbinWWE



This is why Fans don’t belong in the ring!



Summerslam will be a walk in the park! Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Course is beating me up right now..



NEED A RALLY Course is beating me up right now..NEED A RALLY If you’re getting beat up by a golf course, just imagine what I will do to you.This is why Fans don’t belong in the ring!Summerslam will be a walk in the park! twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/… If you’re getting beat up by a golf course, just imagine what I will do to you. This is why Fans don’t belong in the ring! Summerslam will be a walk in the park! twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/…

McAfee last wrestled at WrestleMania 38, where he first defeated Theory and later lost to Vince McMahon. It remains to be seen how the color commentator will respond to Corbin's jibes.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far