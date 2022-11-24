WWE Superstar MVP reacts to a wholesome interaction with a fan

WWE Superstar MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) has reacted to a wholesome moment a fan shared with him 14 years ago, in 2008.

The 49-year-old began working as the manager for Omos after this year's WrestleMania. The pair took on Bobby Lashley in the following weeks and months. The duo then set their sights on Braun Strowman, who had recently returned to the company.

The Monster Among Men laid out Porter on SmackDown before the Crown Jewel premium live event, giving him two powerslams and putting him out of action. The veteran wrestler has not been on TV since. A fan recently shared a wholesome story about interacting with the former United States Champion back during his first stint in WWE in 2008.

"MVP was nothing but awesome when I met him back in 08. Worked security for an autograph signing he did at best buy and he cut it up with us all day, signed anything, took pictures with me, and stayed an extra hour to make sure everyone in line got a chance. He's the truth."

The SmackDown Superstar reacted to the story, claiming that he remembers the incident -

"I actually remember this. Good times," he responded.

Bobby Lashley wants to bring The Hurt Business together with MVP

The Hurt Business was one of WWE's most interesting acts during the pandemic era. The team, made up of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander ruled the roost on RAW in 2020-21.

Apart from winning every possible belt on the brand, It was as part of the Hurt Business that Lashley won the WWE Championship for the first time, but the group surprisingly split soon afterwards.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, The All Mighty was asked whether he wanted to bring the dominant faction back together. He replied that he would make sure to bring the band back together somewhere down the line.

"The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved, and I think that everybody will still love. Never say never, I will make sure that somehow someway we get back together. Because it seems like right now, everybody’s getting back into some sort of group in the WWE, theres so many different factions that are coming together and the most important faction and one of the biggest factions over the last few years, the one that took us all the way through the pandemic was The Hurt Business." [2:45 to 3:10]

Bobby Lashley and MVP were together as an on-screen duo up until the RAW after WrestleMania 38 this year, when the former tag team champion betrayed Bobby to line with Omos.

Would you like to see The Hurt Business reunite? Sound off in the comments below!

