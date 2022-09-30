WWE Superstar was allegedly told to dye her hair to not "look like Beth Phoenix"

In 2008, Beth Phoenix was one of WWE's leading female superstars. Veteran Natalya was also a significant presence at the time but has recently revealed that she was asked to dye her hair so as not to look like The Glamazon.

The Queen of Harts made her debut on SmackDown on April 4, 2008. She teamed up with Phoenix by the end of that month in a 12-woman tag team match. Phoenix and Natalya have since become one of the most dominant duos when WWE's women's division was not so wrestling-focused. For example, just months after her debut, on June 6, the women's title was replaced by the Divas Championship.

Retweeting a fan's picture of her "glow-up" from 2008 until now, Natalya commented on her beginning in WWE. Naming no names, she said she was asked to dye her hair so as not to look like Beth Phoenix. She also said that she hated the color of her hair and commented on how she put the outfit together.

"So many things about the picture on the left. I was asked to dye my hair red so I didn’t look like Beth Phoenix. I hated this color of hair on me! I didn’t have much💰, so I got the outfit at Bebe Sport and glued on a bunch of crystals myself🤦‍♀️ The glowup has been real..sorta😜, " Natalya wrote.

Beth Phoenix and Natalya became best friends in WWE

While her start in WWE saw her being told to look different from the Glamazon, this didn't deter them from becoming friends.

The two teamed together regularly in the company as the Divas of Doom, and just last year, Natalya mentioned that she wanted her friend to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame when her time comes.

"I've thought very closely about Beth Phoenix because she was part of the most influential, special moments of my career and has been my best friend throughout this entire journey of WWE. Beth would be the right fit," said Natalya.

The Divas of Doom were way ahead of their time and deserve the chance to shine again #Raw For anyone asking why Nattie and Beth Phoenix are being used now, they were once the heart and soul of the Divas Division.The Divas of Doom were way ahead of their time and deserve the chance to shine again #WWE For anyone asking why Nattie and Beth Phoenix are being used now, they were once the heart and soul of the Divas Division.The Divas of Doom were way ahead of their time and deserve the chance to shine again #WWE #Raw https://t.co/TIalbn52sX

Natalya currently holds many records in WWE and is one of the longest-tenured stars on the roster. It is safe to assume that it might be a while before she retires and is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

What are your thoughts on Natalya's revelation? Sound off in the comments below.

