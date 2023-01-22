WWE Superstar Natalya sends out a two-word message to current RAW star

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a two-word message to RAW star Maryse Mizanin.

Nattie participated in last year's Royal Rumble and was the 24th entrant. She was the one to eliminate both Tamina and Summer Rae but was eventually eliminated by Bianca Belair. The Hart Dungeon graduate later went on to team up with Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 38. But the duo could not capture the gold.

On the June 3rd episode of SmackDown, Nattie became the #1 contender to face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. but unfortunately lost the match as well.

Recently, taking to social media, Nattie uploaded a photo of herself alongside Maryse as she wished the latter on her birthday.

She wrote:

"Happy Birthday @marysemizanin!!!"

Check out a screenshot of Natalya's Instagram story below:

Tommy Dreamer said that either Natalya or Dana Brooke can replace Mandy Rose

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer stated that either Natalya or Dana Brooke can replace the recently released NXT star, Mandy Rose.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that both Nattie and Brooke would be good choices to replace Mandy Rose in Toxic Attraction.

He said:

"I'm thinking literally Dana Brooke or Nattie. And it's this veteran, 'Listen, I'm talking to you. Talents that have been in this company, in NXT for a while. I could get you to the main roster. I could be doing all these things for you because look what happened for me in my career.' She's basically using these women who're younger,"

Dreamer further added that Nattie can go back to her heel gimmick, which would benefit Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne's stable, Toxic Attraction.

"If Nattie did something dramatic or different, it's a new spot for her. Nattie should either do that or Nattie should become like a frickin' exactly what everyone hates, a Diva - a social media Diva. She posts so much pictures and if she was harkening back to the days of the Divas division, oh my God! She'd have so much heat."

