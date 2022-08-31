WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H says goodbye to her cape in series of Twitter posts

WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H has shown off a new look and ditched her trademark cape in some new social media posts.

Nikki was initially brought up to WWE's main roster as Nikki Cross, splitting from the SaNITY faction she started with in NXT. As Cross, Nikki would enjoy a decent run which would see her pick up a couple of WWE Women's Tag Title reigns with Alexa Bliss. In June 2021, Nikki debuted the Nikki A.S.H character, a superhero-inspired gimmick similar to WWE Legend The Hurricane. Dressed in a mask and cape, she would enjoy a further Tag Title run with Rhea Ripley in early 2022.

Now, though, following her union with fellow Scottish-born wrestler Doudrop, Nikki appears to have taken a more serious edge. After unsuccessfully competing in the WWE Women's Tag Title tournament, the two seem to have taken on a much nastier attitude. In a series of Twitter posts, Nikki says goodbye to her cape and is seen showing off a new, darker look, complete with a leather jacket.

Since dropping the Cross character for the Almost Super Hero, Nikki has even earned a reign as RAW Women's Champion. After winning the 2021 Money In The Bank match, she cashed in the following night on RAW to defeat Charlotte Flair.

Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop made a surprise appearance on NXT 2.0

On this week's NXT 2.0, NXT Women's Tag Champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance took to the mic to complain about their lack of competition for NXT World's Collide.

That's when Doudrop's music hit, and the Scot emerged in front of the WWE Performance Center crowd. This was followed closely by Nikki A.S.H's theme, and the Almost Super Hero came out to join her fellow Scot. They entered the ring and aggressively challenged the champs to a match at NXT World's Collide.

Carter and Chance agreed, and the match between the two teams will take place at Sunday night's Premium Live Event. Tyler Bate will face Bron Breakker in the main event of the show, with both the NXT and NXT UK Championships on the line.

What do you think of Nikki's new look? Will she and Doudrop walk out of World's Collide as the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe