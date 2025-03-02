WWE Superstar offers to join John Cena and The Rock's group after Elimination Chamber

John Cena and The Rock have formed a huge alliance after Cena's shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. WWE Superstar Myles Borne has offered his services to the legendary duo.

Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Things eventually came down to him and CM Punk, who was unsuccessful in securing his WrestleMania main event after he passed out due to the STF. Post-match, Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes and sold out to The Rock.

Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott proceeded to assault Rhodes, leaving him a bloody mess. On X, Borne explained why he thinks he would be the perfect third man for the Rock-Cena alliance.

"1. 'Can Smell' 2. 'Can’t see' It’s only right for me to join and make it 3. 'Can’t HEAR'," wrote Borne.

Check out Borne's post on X:

Triple H opened up on John Cena's heel turn

Triple H discussed John Cena's shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto post-show press conference.

The Game stated that Cena has earned the right to make such major decisions after dedicating his life to professional wrestling. He said:

"I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it. I believed wholeheartedly a month ago, or whenever it was at the Royal Rumble, 'Scr*w that, I'm gonna do what's best for business now. I've changed my mind now. What's best for business for me is winning the WWE Championship. What's best for business is me main eventing WrestleMania,' and he's running out of time to do that."

Cena has flown to Africa to resume his Hollywood projects. The Rock announced it during the post-show press conference.

