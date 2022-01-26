Former WWE Superstar Paige reveals an interesting story behind her name

WWE Superstar Paige, also known as Saraya outside the squared circle, recently revealed the interesting story behind how her mother selected the name.

After an early retirement due to injury, she currently serves as an ambassador for WWE. Her last TV appearance was in 2020 when she confronted SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks, announcing the former will defend her title in a six-way elimination match at WrestleMania 36.

A fan recently complimented the former Divas Champion on Twitter, stating he loves her name despite it being unusual.

As a response, the former RAW Superstar stated that her mother got the name from "an acid trip at a concert" where she misheard Slayer for Saraya.

Thanks my mum got it from an acid trip at a concert. misheard Slayer for Saraya and boom. A star is born," Paige tweeted.

Paige recently teased a return to WWE Royal Rumble

Recent reports speculate that the company is planning a massive surprise at the Battle Royale. So far, only 21 competitors have been confirmed for the Women's Rumble Match, leaving nine spaces left to fill ahead of Sunday.

With so many returns during the Women's Royal Rumble match, the former SmackDown general manager also recently teased an entry. Paige recently sent a message to WWE that she is ready to take up the role of GM once again after the recent Sonya Deville-Naomi feud.

It's hard to predict whether she will be present at the Royal Rumble, given the nature of her injury. However, the event has treated fans to unexpected surprises in the past, and we wouldn't be surprised if she entered the match.

Would you like to see the former Divas Champion in the Women's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments below.

