WWE Superstar Paige reveals new look

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige now has a blonde look!

WWE Superstar Paige currently works as an analyst on WWE Backstage!

Former Diva's Champion, Paige

Paige is one of the most popular and successful female WWE Superstars of the modern era. Currently working as an analyst on WWE Backstage, Paige has won the hearts of the WWE Universe on multiple occasions.

Recently, Paige took to social media to reveal her new look. As seen in the picture and video below, Paige now has blonde hair. Throughout her stint with WWE, she has had black hair and fans would surely be looking forward to seeing her in her blonde avatar on her next WWE Backstage appearance.

Paige jokingly captioned her Twitter post - "Just over here trying to be Gwen Stefani."

Take a look at her social media posts below where she reveals her new look!

Just over here trying to be Gwen stefani. pic.twitter.com/wyWrtsZeKt — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 17, 2020

Paige's WWE Career

After making a name for herself on the independent circuit, Paige (Real Name: Saraya-Jade Bevis) signed with WWE in 2011. She went on to become the first NXT Women's Champion for the black and gold brand.

In 2014, Paige made her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 30 and defeated AJ Lee to win the Divas Championship, at the age of just 21 - making her the only women in WWE history to hold both the NXT and main roster's Women's Championship at the same time.

She went on to become the top Superstar of WWE's women's division, winning the Divas Championship twice and also playing a crucial role in introducing two of the current biggest Superstars of WWE's Women's division - Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. But her career was filled with injuries as she suffered from several neck issues.

After making her return to WWE in 2017, Paige suffered a lethal injury at a house show, after which she stopped competing in matches. After appearing as the manager of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for numerous weeks, she finally announced her official in-ring retirement on the RAW after WrestleMania 34.

She went on to become the General Manager of SmackDown the very next night, and continued to be until December of that year, after which the McMahons took over.

She briefly appeared as the manager of the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) but the duo turned on her when Asuka sprayed the green mist on Paige's face on an episode of Monday Night RAW in October 2019. Currently, she works with WWE as an analyst on WWE Backstage on FS1.