WWE Superstar pays tribute to Chyna on her birthday

A top WWE Superstar has joined many fans on social media in paying tribute to Chyna on her birthday.

Today would have been the 54th birthday of Joan Marie Laurer, known to wrestling fans as WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. She passed away on April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, due to an overdose of alcohol combined with prescription drugs. The Ninth Wonder of the World dominated the company from 1997 - 2001 and also worked for TNA and in Japan.

Rhea Ripley is one of many people who took to X today to pay tribute to the two-time Intercontinental Champion on her birthday. Responding to a Sportskeeda Wrestling tribute, the Women's World Champion used a simple emoji to remember Chyna:

"[purple heart emoji]," Ripley wrote.

Expand Tweet

While many have compared The Eradicator to Chyna, one wrestling legend recently spoke out against the comparisons and said people are insulting the former DX member.

Rhea Ripley speaks on comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

The dominant run of Rhea Ripley often brings comparisons to Chyna, along with how WWE has booked her to take out various male Superstars, including Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

The Women's World Champion recently spoke with The West Sport and was asked about the comparisons to The Ninth Wonder of the World. Ripley said she is proud of the comparisons, but she thinks the women's division was suffering while she fought with male Superstars:

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that, I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way," she said. [From 25:22 to 25:51]

Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio is also compared to Chyna's relationship with Eddie Guerrero.

What is your favorite Chyna memory from WWE? How do you feel about the Rhea Ripley - Chyna comparisons? Sound off in the comments below!