WWE Superstar pens heartfelt tribute to Jay Briscoe

The wrestling world sadly lost Jay Briscoe suddenly due to a car accident on the evening of January 17, 2023.

Several men and women from every wrestling company imaginable have posted heartfelt thoughts and memories regarding the passing of the tag team legend.

But perhaps Kevin Owens posted the most heartbreaking message of them all. Owens wrote a heartfelt statement about Briscoe's passing and posted it on social media this afternoon.

“I spent hours reading what people had to say about Jamin last night. I watched some of our matches together. I went back and read our last texts to each other. I am so heartbroken for his family. Every single one of them that I met over the years, and I met a lot of them because they all stuck together like glue, all special human beings that would give you the shirt off their back in a heartbeat if you needed it. That’s who Jamin was, too. There are a few people in this industry that I consider pillars of my own career. People I truly feel I would not be where I am today had I not encountered them. Jay and Mark Briscoe are two of those pillars.”

Kevin Owens wants everyone to know how special Jay Briscoe was

The RAW Superstar then reflected upon his first time meeting The Briscoes in 2007 when he and Sami Zayn (El Generico) were scheduled to face them in a big tag team match.

“In 2007, they had the opportunity to make or break two Canadian guys that were trying to put themselves on the map on the US indie scene. I remember walking up to Jay that afternoon before our match and asking what he wanted to do…never met him before… first interaction we ever had… he heard my question, looked at me and with a huge smile across his face, said 'Well s**t, man… let’s go out there and f**king kill it!' So we did. We did that night and we did many times after that. Each match I had with them stands out in my memory among the thousands of matches I’ve had in my career because working with the Briscoes was special, every single time.”

Before departing Ring of Honor, Owens dropped the ROH World Championship to Jay Briscoe in a moment that KO referred to as his favorite moment of his independent career.

“Having the honor of being in the ring with Jay and his entire family as they celebrated after he beat me for the ROH title is my favorite moment of my independent career, bar none. It was special for all of them, for the crowd there that night, for everyone in the locker room and for me because Jay was special. I didn’t get to see Jamin much after I went to WWE in 2014. In fact, I think we only saw each other once but it was like no time had passed at all. He came to see a WWE show and of course, he had his whole family with him. He was so excited and proud to tell me about everything his kids and his wife were up to and how great they were doing. He loved his family with everything he had… It was amazing to see them all.”

Later, Kevin Owens admitted that they didn't get to keep in touch as often as he would have liked, but every message he got from Jay Briscoe was like a giant ray of sunshine.

KO went on to make it clear how thankful he was to have Jay in his life and was thankful for the laughs and the memories. Noting that he's a better person today for having Jay Briscoe in his life.

He closes by saying that his heart goes out to Jay's wife Ashley and their children. As well as his brother Mark and his parents, noting just how special of a person Jay was.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, our hearts go out to Jay Briscoe's family and friends during this tragic time.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.Rest In Peace Jamin

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens' heartfelt message? What is your favorite Jay Briscoe memory? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Do you wish The Briscoes would have had a run in WWE? Yes No 0 votes