WWE Superstar picks up first PLE win in 4 years; he last beat Roman Reigns!

A WWE Superstar picked up his first Premium Live Event win after four years during today's NXT No Mercy. The name in question is Baron Corbin.

Corbin went in about against Bron Breakker at No Mercy. It looked like an even bout as both stars went back and forth. However, Baron showed his experience as he came out victorious after connecting with End of Days in the bout against a very tough opponent.

This marked his first win at a WWE Premium Live Event in four years. He last defeated none other than the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, on December 15, 2019, at TLC.

Expand Tweet

Corbin has already made a huge name for himself on the main roster. However, he has been working his magic on the developmental show for quite some time now. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for King Corbin's future.

What did you think about the match between Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker? Let us know in the comments section below.