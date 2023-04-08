WWE Superstar possibly injured on SmackDown after vicious assault by Bloodline member

The Bloodline had a message to send on WWE SmackDown, and that's exactly what happened. Backstage, Solo Sikoa attacked one-half of the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, leaving him lying with a possible injury.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens pulled off a miraculous win over The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to become the new tag team champions. Unfortunately, their interference in the main event of Night Two to fight off The Usos proved insufficient to help Cody Rhodes pin Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Sami Zayn was set to face Jey Uso after Reigns kept Jimmy away from the show. However, this didn't mean The Bloodline didn't even up the odds.

While Owens was expected to be in Zayn's corner during the match, that didn't end up happening. Sikoa destroyed Owens backstage when Zayn was talking to Jey. The Bloodline member attacked him and tipped over a crate onto him. It fell on his leg, and it looked like The Prizefighter's leg was too painful for him to play a role in the main event.

It's not confirmed now, but WWE may use this storyline injury to keep him off a show or two.

He will now be in 2 main events back to back on the grandest stage. A few years ago, this photo was continuously posted saying Kevin Owens can’t wait to leave WWE.He will now be in 2 main events back to back on the grandest stage. #WrestleMania A few years ago, this photo was continuously posted saying Kevin Owens can’t wait to leave WWE.He will now be in 2 main events back to back on the grandest stage. #WrestleMania https://t.co/oKcyhhVW6G

This led to Sikoa interfering in the match to destroy Zayn, but thankfully Matt Riddle's interference was enough to save him. Without Riddle, Owens' injury might have meant that the former Honorary Uce was demolished as well.

It will be interesting to see what role Riddle plays in the story going forward.

