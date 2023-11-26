WWE Superstar quotes celebrity Hall of Famer before WarGames debut

A WWE RAW star has issued a bold statement ahead of tonight's Survivor Series Premium Live Event from Chicago, Illinois.

JD McDonagh is set to make his WarGames debut tonight as he teams with Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio to take on Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. The Men's WarGames match is expected to be the main event tonight.

McDonagh took to Instagram today for one final message as he prepares to step inside the double-cage structure for the first time. He quoted lyrics from Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" single, featuring vocals by celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne, which is the Survivor Series theme song for the second year in a row.

"Day of Judgement, God is calling. On their knees, the War Pigs crawling. [smiling face with horns emoji] [spade suit emoji]," he wrote with a promotional graphic for the match.

Osbourne was featured in the Survivor Series opening video package that aired with "War Pigs" in 2022. The anti-war protest song was also the official theme for NXT TakeOver: WarGames in the past.

Vince Russo previously discussed WWE's use of the song on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and blasted Triple H for choosing a song originally released in 1970.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames airing live from Rosemont, Illinois

The 37th annual Survivor Series event will air live tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will also see the women's division return to the double-cage structure. The fifth Women's WarGames match is scheduled to feature Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

Tonight's card will also feature three singles matches: Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Zoey Stark.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of tonight's Survivor Series PLE with all the news, rumors, results, and media.

What are your predictions for tonight's Survivor Series event? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here