WWE Superstar reacts to claim that his real-life partner isn't with him anymore

In response to a fan's bold claim, WWE Superstar Ricochet confidently confirmed that Samantha Irvin is still his partner.

Samantha Irvin was surprised when she noticed that Rhea Ripley was trying to woo her at the Liverpool live event. Ripley even went as far as blowing a kiss to Samantha, to which the latter replied that she liked it.

The video quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter. WWE Superstar and Irvin's real-life partner Ricochet noticed it too, and responded with a heartfelt tweet. A fan responded to the video as well and told Ricochet that Samantha is gone. The former US Champion reacted to the fan's tweet and asked them if they want to bet on it. Check out the exchange below:

The WWE Superstar has been with Samantha Irvin for two years now

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin made their relationship public in late 2021. He has opened up in the past about proposing to Irvin:

"I realized, 'This was it.' So, we keep walking, and I asked this couple to take a picture of us three. Later, I asked Samantha to take a photo of just me and Mira, which caught her by surprise, since I never ask to take photos. Just then, I went down [on my knees], and she started crying."

Ricochet also revealed the reaction of Samantha Irvin's daughter when he proposed to her:

"She was like, 'Ok, yeah. Can we go to the restaurant already? I'm hungry!' It was funny, but it's just so normal for her that her mom and I are together. It's all she knows. I've known her for like two-and-a-half years, which is like half her life." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rhea Ripley's hilarious gesture towards Samantha Irvin has left the WWE Universe in splits. Ripley has been one of the most entertaining acts on RAW lately. Ripley's best friend Cathy Kelley wasn't too thrilled with the incident, though.

What is your reactions to Ricochet's clap-back at the fan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes