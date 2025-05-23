WWE Superstar reacts to the idea of forming a new faction with Finn Balor and a former tag team champion

WWE Superstar Pete Dunne has taken note of the idea of a Tottenham Hotspur-themed faction featuring Finn Balor and Nathan Frazer. All three superstars support the North London-based team.

Balor was recently in attendance for Tottenham Hotspur's win over Manchester United in the Europa League final. Spurs were victorious 1-0, with Brennan Johnson scoring the only goal of the match.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion, Nathan Frazer, and Dunne also celebrated the team's victory on social media. The Bruiserweight even reacted to a fan suggesting that the three superstars should form a faction. The WWE Superstar sent a three-word message.

"CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE," wrote Dunne.

Check out Dunne's post on X:

Dominik Mysterio discussed Finn Balor's recent behavior

Dominik Mysterio won the WWE Intercontinental Championship by pinning Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. The win marked Mysterio's first singles championship victory on the main roster.

Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, Mysterio discussed Balor's recent behavior and added that he accidentally pinned his Judgment Day stablemate at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Mysterio said:

"Finn [Balor], I don't wanna say he's been acting a little bit funny. I just think he has been in his feelings. [sic] We were both on a big losing streak, right? We had a little incident at WrestleMania where I might have pinned him. I don't really remember. It was like a whole—I had just gotten Mexican Destroyered [from Penta], so my head was a little bit foggy."

Mysterio successfully retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice after WrestleMania 41, defeating Penta on both occasions. Meanwhile, he also asked Balor to deal with AJ Styles, who defeated The Prince a couple of weeks back on Monday Night RAW.

However, this past Monday, Balor and JD McDonagh defeated the team of Styles and Penta in a tag team match on RAW.

