WWE Superstar reacts after a new Judgment Day member was teased on RAW

This past Monday on RAW, WWE continued teasing a new member who could join The Judgment Day in the form of JD McDonagh. Taking to Twitter, he reacted to Finn Balor's recent tweet.

During a backstage segment on RAW, Balor, and McDonagh were seen conversing before being interrupted by Damian Priest. There has been tension between Balor and Priest amid the latter's loss to Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship Match.

McDonagh, who Balor trained, tweeted out the Irish flag and the Spade Suit Emoji in response to the former Universal Champion.

Check out McDonagh's tweet:

McDonagh was called up to the main roster as part of the 2023 Draft. He is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

He made his main roster debut featuring in a Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Mustafa Ali won the match, but McDonagh put former world champion Dolph Ziggler on notice.

In his first singles match on RAW, The Irish Ace wrestled Ziggler to a double count-out draw.

Finn Balor is confident with The Judgment Day's chances at Money in the Bank

Finn Balor is confident that The Judgment Day will reign supreme in their respective matches at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship unless the latter drops the title on RAW or next week's NXT when he faces Bron Breakker.

Damian Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and Dominik Mysterio will face Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

Taking to social media, Balor posted an edit where he was seen holding the World Heavyweight Title, Priest was seen holding the MITB briefcase, and Dominik was seen holding a crossed-out photo of Rhodes.

Do you think The Judgment Day will win their respective matches at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

