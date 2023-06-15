WWE star Finn Balor sends message to rumored new Judgment Day member

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor took to social media to drop another hint about The Judgment Day's possible expansion.

It has been widely speculated that Balor's fellow Irishman JD McDonagh could join the villainous group. On this week's RAW, the rumors gained traction after the two were shown interacting together backstage.

Posting on Twitter, Balor shared an image of the behind-the-scenes conversation. He also compared himself and McDonagh to comic book superhero Spider-Man:

During their RAW exchange, Balor encouraged McDonagh to focus on making an impact instead of making friends. The Irish Ace thanked his compatriot for the advice before walking away.

Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank on July 1. At the same event, the former Universal Champion's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Seconds after his talk with McDonagh, Balor wanted assurances that Priest will not challenge him for the title if they both win. The Archer of Infamy seemed frustrated by his long-time ally's question, prompting further speculation about dissension in The Judgment Day.

WWE fans want Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to join forces

Since moving from NXT to RAW in April, JD McDonagh has only competed in two televised matches. Finn Balor, meanwhile, has continued to appear regularly on Monday nights alongside Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

Based on the social media reaction, fans are excited about the Irishmen potentially featuring on-screen together moving forward. One Twitter user also pointed out that JD McDonagh has the perfect initials for a potential Judgment Day recruit:

McDonagh, who previously wrestled under his real name Jordan Devlin, first appeared in WWE in 2017 in the United Kingdom Championship tournament. The 33-year-old spent several years in NXT UK and NXT before recently earning a call-up to RAW.

Upon joining the main roster, McDonagh outlined in a WWE video how he plans to take over the red brand:

"I can't wait. I cannot wait for the next chapter. It feels I've been walking forever, and I've reached the mountain top. I've got to keep on pushing the goalposts back. I'm gonna ride this thing till the wheels fall off. I absolutely love this. I love NXT. I loved my time here, love testing myself, and now the next step, Monday Night RAW, Monday Night McDonagh." [H/T Fightful]

One of McDonagh's most memorable WWE matches so far came in January 2019 against Finn Balor at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool. The latter secured the win in an impromptu 12-minute match.

What do you want to see next from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh? Let us know in the comments section below.

