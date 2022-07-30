WWE Superstar gleefully recalls assaulting Rey Mysterio on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Judgment Day member Damian Priest recalled the group's assault on Rey Mysterio during the latter's 20th-anniversary celebration in WWE.

On the latest episode of RAW, the Master of the 619 showcased his gratitude to the WWE Universe for their constant support. The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik) then competed in a tag team match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Rey was then attacked backstage while celebrating his milestone. The Mysterios have been feuding with The Judgment Day over the last few weeks.

During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Damian Priest spoke about being a part of Rey's celebration at Madison Square Garden.

"I had a great time at his [Rey Mysterio's] celebration. The best party, right? Yeah, and again 'the garden', you know, where I went to so many events as a kid where I really developed the love for like 'I have to do this with my life,'" Priest said. [4:15 - 4:28]

Priest added that getting the opportunity to work with Rey Mysterio on his 20th-anniversary celebration and "creating a moment" made it an altogether special night for him.

"Going back there working with somebody like Rey [Mysterio] on his anniversary party, it was a special night and then yeah doing what I did is again creating a moment and it's what it's about and I really did have a great night." [4:29 - 4:43]

Check out the entire video below:

Rey Mysterio unveiled retirement plans after expansive career in pro wrestling

The high-flyer has created history in WWE and paved the way for varied talent and wrestling styles. Mysterio was a prominent part of the cruiserweight division in WCW before signing with WWE in 2002.

In a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Rey Mysterio stated his decision to hang up his wrestling boots at the age of 50. He said that with wrestling, there is no start or end date, but he wants to continue for another three years.

The father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio will team up at SummerSlam to face The Judgment Day in a No-Disqualification match.

Which tag team do you think will come out on top at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far