WWE Superstar receives "cease and desist" letter minutes before RAW; threatened with criminal charges

Only minutes before WWE RAW started, a superstar received a cease and desist letter in regard to what they had been doing over the last day. The star was also set for a match on Monday Night RAW, something that her opponent was not too happy about. The star in question is Natalya, and Chelsea Green appears to have secured a legal firm to do her dirty work.

Chelsea Green was put in a match against her will on RAW, as she was scheduled to face off against Natalya. She insisted that she was not making it to work, but in the end, she changed her mind. Natalya had taken it upon herself to use her "assistant," Bob, to post on Twitter mocking Green.

This included a tweet bringing up Green's old gimmick, something that she was furious about, as well as another mocking Matt Cardona.

Apparently, Green took these to heart, secured the services of a law firm, and sent Natalya a cease and desist letter in regard to her tweets. It was aimed at Natalya and "Bob", the alt persona Nattie adopts sometimes pretending to be her own secretary while tweeting. It was sent minutes before WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

Natalya answered as well, answering as Bob, saying that she would see them in court after she defeated Green on WWE RAW.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here