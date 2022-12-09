WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has reacted to another member of The Bloodline training to become a professional wrestler.

Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, recently began training at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling School. The 22-year-old spent the past six years in prison for robbery but was released earlier this year.

The Usos took to Twitter to claim that Zilla was up next in The Bloodline. New Day's Xavier Woods responded by referencing the 1984 cult classic film Gremlins.

In the film, a boy named Billy is given a small creature called a "Mogwai" and names him Gizmo. The creature came with instructions not to let it contact water or feed it after midnight. Billy's friend accidentally spills water on Gizmo, resulting in evil creatures spawning from him.

Xavier Woods requested that the person pouring water on The Bloodline stop doing so to prevent even more of the family from joining the company in the future.

"WHOEVER KEEPS POURING WATER ON THEM PLEASE STOP!" tweeted Woods.

Xavier Woods on how he would react if he got fired from WWE

Xavier Woods has had a remarkable professional wrestling career. He was successful in the independent wrestling scene and in IMPACT Wrestling, but his popularity took off as a member of New Day.

The former King of the Ring spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of last year's WWE Survivor Series and admitted that he would be able to move on if WWE suddenly fired him.

"I feel they are all kind of connected because I feel like I'm essentially trying to do the same thing everywhere. I'm just trying to be the best version of myself in that space, I guess, is the best way to put it. So, as far as wrestling with New Day, we've been able to accomplish so many things as a tag team, and that's been my focus as a kid. I love tag team wrestling, and I love King of the Ring. So, as far as wrestling goals, now I'm on bonus time. If they would have been like, 'Hey, you won King of the Ring,' and they came back and hit me with the 'You're fired,' I would have been like, 'Okay, deuces, it has been a fun ride,'" Xavier Woods stated.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston interrupted NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadline during this past Tuesday's show. Pretty Deadly is now set to defend the championships against New Day this Saturday night at WWE NXT Deadline.

Would you like to see New Day win the NXT Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes