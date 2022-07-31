Create
Current WWE Superstar hints at Triple H's new role during SummerSlam

World Wrestling Entertainment Head of Creative, Triple H!
Hazel Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 31, 2022 12:38 PM IST

WWE star Angel Garza referenced Triple H's new role as Head of Creative after The Usos retained their Undisputed Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2022.

SummerSlam marked the first event since WWE came under new management. Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan were named co-CEOs, while Triple H was named the new Head of Creative.

Following the match between The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam, Garza of Los Lotharios tweeted his interest in a potential feud with The Usos. Garza may have also referenced The Game, saying a match could be possible since WWE has entered a "New Era."

Check out Angel Garza's tweet below:

Okey so noooooow #NewEra can we get the usos 😏😏🔥. #Lotharios vs #Usos twitter.com/wwe/status/155…

Unfortunately, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins were unsuccessful in capturing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships as The Usos retained their title.

Check out the results of SummerSlam 2022 here.

Angel Garza calls out WWE for a match against The Usos

Los Lotharios have seen their fair share of ups and downs in WWE. After their first appearance on SmackDown in 2021, Los Lotharios competed in a tag team title contender's match but were unsuccessful. However, with new management in place, fans could see them again.

Following the tweet above, the SmackDown star added another post, calling out the promotion. He said WWE should pit them against The Usos to determine who the real Bloodline is:

COME ON @WWE let’s see who’s the real BLOODLINE 🔥🔥 #LatinoPower @USA_Network @WWEonFOX 😏😏 @humberto_wwe @WWEUsos https://t.co/SaiqTXFO3Q

Since The Usos beat The Street Profits and The New Day is feuding with The Viking Raiders, the Samoan duo will face some new competition.

What do you think about the possible feud between The Usos and Los Lotharios? Comment down your thoughts below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

