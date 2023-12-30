WWE Superstar reveals heartbreak over recent split

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke about his run in 2023 during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2023, The Prizefighter had an exceptional year. His clash with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble set the stage. Engaging in a heated rivalry with The Bloodline culminated in a heartwarming reunion with his best friend, Sami Zayn. The highlight of the year was when they won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Usos, headlining Wrestlemania.

However, their title reign was cut short when they were defeated by Judgment Day. Subsequently, Owens was sent to SmackDown in response to Jey Uso's move to RAW.

During this week's SmackDown, Owens opened up, expressing his heartbreak over the end of their reign and parting ways with his best friend. However, he is looking forward to the future.

"It's very hard to put into words how great that was and what that meant to us. Still pretty heartbroken about how it all ended, to be honest. But that is another story for another time, and I'm looking ahead to next week," Owens said.

At the upcoming 'New Year's Revolution' episode of SmackDown, Owens is scheduled to take on Santos Escobar. The victor will secure a future opportunity to challenge for Logan Paul's United States Championship at Royal Rumble.

