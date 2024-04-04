WWE Superstar reveals major injury following debut

It's been a roller coaster ride for a young WWE Superstar over the past few weeks. The star in question only recently made his television debut, but it seems like he suffered a major injury already.

WWE signed amateur wrestler Copeland Barbee to a developmental deal back in December. Barbee was a heavyweight at The Queens University of Charlotte but has wrestled on the independent circuit as Lucky Ali. He was given the ring name Saquon Shugars in NXT.

Shugars made his television debut on the March 18 episode of NXT Level Up against Tavion Heights. He had an impressive showing but came up short after more than five minutes of action.

In a recent post on his X account, Shugars revealed that he suffered an injury and could be out for a while. He shared a photo of himself in the hospital, possibly after undergoing a procedure. He also showed an MRI scan of his left knee, which might have been injured at some point.

"U n l u c k y," Shugars wrote.

It's unclear when Shugars suffered the injury, but he has not wrestled a match since losing his debut bout against Heights. He currently has no timeline for recovery and has not provided an official diagnosis.

Saquon Shugars part of indie trio signed by WWE back in December

WWE signed a trio of indie stars back in December – Lucky Ali, Brogan Finlay, and Jay Malachi. They all reported to the Performance Center back in January and have already made their television debuts under new ring names.

As mentioned above, Ali became Saquon Shugars and debuted against Tavion Heights on the March 19 episode of NXT Level Up. Finlay, the son of Fit Finlay, had his first televised match as Uriah Connors at NXT Roadblock in a loss to Shawn Spears.

Malachi, who might have the highest potential among the trio, made his NXT in-ring and televised debut on February 6 on NXT Level Up. His ring name was Je'Von Evans, and he lost to Brooks Jensen.

Connors and Shugars are still looking for their first televised win, while Evans already secured his first against SCRYPTS on the March 6 edition of NXT Level Up.

