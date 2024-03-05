What is WWE’s latest trademark ‘Saquon Shugars’ about? Exploring potential gimmick change

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has done a notable job in growing the promotion since he took over creative. From great booking to some impeccable signings, The Game has been instrumental in changing WWE's fortunes. To further bolster their already talented roster, HHH made another signing which has been making headlines.

On February 28, the Stamford-based promotion filed a trademark to register "Saquon Shugars." Since the trademark was filed, many have been wondering what it is about. The answer to the same is that Saquon Shugars is reportedly a name given to a star WWE signed recently.

The superstar in question is Lucky Ali. As per reports, during an NXT house show in Dade City on March 1, 2024, Ali competed using the name Saquon Shugars. In this match, Ali teamed up with Joshua Black in a losing effort against the team of Edris Enofe and Mali Blade.

This was Ali's third match after signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. Prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Ali made quite the buzz on the Independent Wrestling promotion. He is most popularly known for his time with DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling.

Former AEW star teases signing with WWE

Despite signing some popular and upcoming stars last year, WWE is linked with signing several other names. While the promotion has shown interest in some of these stars, other names have associated themselves with the Stamford-based promotion. One man who belongs to the latter category is former AEW star, Fuego Del Sol.

After signing with AEW in 2020 and spending three years in the promotion, Del Sol was let go by the Jacksonville-based promotion. During a recent interview, Del Sol spoke about his future and hinted at signing with WWE.

"I talked to Scott D'Amore a little bit. He was like, 'Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim. They are talent relations. They are who you should talk to.' I have Tommy's number. He's told me he's keeping me in mind. At the moment, there is nothing for sure. I've always been in touch with William Regal on the other side. William Regal has had nice things to say about me, and hopefully, we'll be doing something."

While Fuego Del Sol's move to either promotion might or might not happen, he has already made waves on the Independent circuit. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion decides to land him at some point.

