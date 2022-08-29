WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley posts frustrated message on social media

Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to her fans venting out her frustrations with social media.

The Australian pro-wrestler made her mark in WWE during the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament. Since making her NXT debut, she has won almost every title in the company. She has held the NXT UK, NXT, RAW, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Twitter has long been a platform for fans to critique their favorite and least liked stars. For a long period of time, we have seen a lot of negativity on the platform. Superstars like Shotzi, Naomi, Brandi Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and many more have taken a break or permanently boycotted the platform as they were seemingly unable to handle hateful comments from fans.

The former RAW Women's Champion decided to vent her frustration and attempted to knock some sense into the haters. She mentioned that people should get a life and insinuated that fans should not believe everything they find on the internet.

"There’s some dumb a** MF’s on this app… I have a life. Maybe you guys should get one too," Ripley tweeted.

Fans react to Rhea Ripley's tweet

Fans have reacted to Rhea Ripley's tweet and it appears many agreed with her statement.

Vincent Reid @reidjoey11

If people would mind they business, get a life & use this damn app like it was intended instead of hating & Judging than this world would be a half decent place.

Let the haters hate, they got nothing else better to do. @RheaRipley_WWE Amen Sister!If people would mind they business, get a life & use this damn app like it was intended instead of hating & Judging than this world would be a half decent place.Let the haters hate, they got nothing else better to do. @RheaRipley_WWE Amen Sister!If people would mind they business, get a life & use this damn app like it was intended instead of hating & Judging than this world would be a half decent place. Let the haters hate, they got nothing else better to do.

One fan commented on Rhea's statement and mentioned that there are people in the world who would believe whatever the dirt-sheets say without doing any research.

One fan reminded her that even though people claim to hate her, they still give her more attention.

brenda @beckyspuns @RheaRipley_WWE they say they hate you but they still talk about you @RheaRipley_WWE they say they hate you but they still talk about you https://t.co/HxkrQkX0iu

Some fans asked her to embrace the power of positivity.

SAH @SAHFTW @RheaRipley_WWE Maybe you should stop taking them serious and start focusing only on the positive comments?? @RheaRipley_WWE Maybe you should stop taking them serious and start focusing only on the positive comments??

One fan shared his dismay at the Nightmare's current run in WWE and requested that she leave the company and join AEW.

Fans replied to this and claimed that it was a dumb tweet.

One fan joked about her current feud with Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley is currently part of the Judgment Day faction and is in a feud with the Mysterios and former leader Edge.

Last week's RAW came to an end with Ripley and the rest of her faction staring down Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix. The Nightmare has teased a potential match against WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in the future.

Check out the former RAW Women's Champion talking about the Undertaker and her former tag team partner and current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Edited by Genci Papraniku