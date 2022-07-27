"I felt so bad" - RAW Superstar Riddle recalls unfortunate botch from his early WWE career

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle recently opened up about a hilarious botch he made during his stint on the developmental brand, NXT.

The Original Bro is one of the most distinctive performers in the global juggernaut. One aspect that sets him apart from others is his choice to wrestle barefoot inside the ring. However, he wears flip-flops during his entrance, which he tosses in the air by jumping after getting inside the squared circle.

In his recent appearance on the podcast, OutKick 360, Riddle recalled hilariously botching his entrance at an NXT house show. The former RAW Tag Team Champion stated that when he tossed his flip-flops in the air, they accidentally landed on an elderly woman sitting in the first row, breaking her glasses.

"One time, this was back when I was still in NXT. We were doing a house show, so the guard rails are a little closer to the ring. I kicked off the flops, and usually they go over the top rope and float down, but for some reason, the left foot flew off sooner and it kind of darted out the bottom rope and middle rope, in between them."

He added that he felt awful about the situation as the woman couldn't watch the match because her glasses were broken.

"There was an elderly woman sitting front row and it cracked her right in the face and broke her glasses. I felt so bad because she couldn't see the match and I broke her glasses," said Riddle (H/T - Fightful)

Riddle's match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2022 has been postponed

The Original Bro was set to compete in arguably the most important bout of his career against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2022. However, owing to an unfortunate brachial plexus injury sustained by him, the match has been postponed for now. However, it could still go down at some later date.

WWE @WWE



Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. https://t.co/JYauGAXuAN

The 36-year has plenty of momentum behind him, especially after his star-making performance against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown last month. Given Riddle took The Tribal Chief to the limit, it's safe to assume he has a good chance of securing a massive win over Rollins.

As for The Messiah, though his win-loss record has been topsy-turvy as of late, he would be hoping to bounce back with a decisive win over his arch-nemesis.

